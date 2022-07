Twenty-two people were saved by a good Samaritan from a sinking charter cruise off Sea Isle City, authorities said.

The Starfish hit the Townsends Inlet Bridge on Monday evening, July 11 and started taking on water, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

There were no injuries.

Sea Tow and the cruise ship's owner were making repairs to the boat on Tuesday, July 12, the spokesman said.

