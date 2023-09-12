A Few Clouds 83°

SHARE

Newly-Minted Millionaire: Pick 6 Lottery Player Takes Home $2.7M

There is a new millionaire in Cape May County thanks to the latest Pick 6  drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

Ali Trading Inc.
Ali Trading Inc. Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

One lucky ticket matched all six numbers drawn for on Monday, Sept. 11 winning the $2.7 million annuity jackpot. The cash value of the ticket is more than $1.2 million. 

The winning ticket was sold at Ali Trading Inc., 401 S. Main St., Cape May Court House in Cape May County. 

The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

Executive Director James Carey said, “We are excited to meet the winner of this $2.7 million jackpot prize and learn how it will impact their life!”

The winning numbers for the Monday, Sept. 11, drawing were: 02, 12, 13, 17, 19, and 27.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE