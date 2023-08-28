Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Middle Township Crash

On Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1:56 a.m., Middle Township Police responded to Route 9 and Church Street in the Rio Grande section of the township for a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle that struck a sport utility vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcycle was occupied by a driver and a passenger.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old male of North Cape May was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The passenger, a 23-year-old female also of North Cape May was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

There were no injuries to the occupants of the SUV.

The Middle Township Fatal Crash Team, Major Crimes Unit and Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, are currently investigating the crash.

Assisting with the investigation were Lower Township Police, New Jersey State Police, Rio Grande Fire Company and Green Creek Fire Company.

Route 9 was closed for approximately four hours.

