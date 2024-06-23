Photos shared to social media show police officers on the beach near Morey's Piers on Saturday, June 22.

North Wildwood police said only that their presence and the evacuation of the pier was due to an incident circulating on social media, and said there was no threat or concern for public safety.

Morey's Piers further clarified its evacuation was "precautionary and in cooperation with a request of the NWPD for a short period while they investigated a matter unrelated to the pier, boardwalk, any of our guests or employees.

"The issue was resolved and Surfside Pier was quickly reopened with the full support of the police. Our guests continued to enjoy the pier the rest of the evening."

6abc said that a man pulled out a gun and was later taken into custody. North Wildwood police did not immediately return Daily Voice's information request.

