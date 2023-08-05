Missing Middle Township Teen Found In Georgia; 2 Men Charged With Luring

The girl was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, to Middle Township police, the department said.

Through an extensive investigation by the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI, the teen was safely located in Acworth, GA, shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Yester R Montecillos-Vazquez and Sergio Gomez were charged with luring a child and conspiracy to lure a child, both second degree crimes.

