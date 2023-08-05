Fog/Mist 71°

SHARE

Missing Middle Township Teen Found In Georgia; 2 Men Charged With Luring

Two men were charged with luring after a missing 14-year-old New Jersey girl was found in Georgia, authorities said.

Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Mobile Command Unit.
Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Mobile Command Unit. Photo Credit: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The girl was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, to Middle Township police, the department said.

Through an extensive investigation by the Middle Township Police Department Major Crimes Unit, the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI, the teen was safely located in Acworth, GA, shortly after midnight on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Yester R Montecillos-Vazquez and Sergio Gomez were charged with luring a child and conspiracy to lure a child, both second degree crimes.

to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE