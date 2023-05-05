Missing Cape May Postal Worker Had Contact With Police Before Disapperance

Corey McFadden, using an alias “Corey Samuels,” had contact with Manasquan Police during the evening hours of April 30, according to Lower Township police.

The above photo was provided from the officer's body camera.

Authorities did not say why McFadden interacted with Manasquan police.

McFadden, 33, of Lower Township was reported missing by co-workers on Monday, May 1, after not showing up for work, Lower Township police said.

McFadden is a U.S. Postal Service employee who has delivered mail in Cape May City since 2019, a manager said.

Wall Township police, said McFadden's abandoned car was found earlier Sunday, April 30 along the Garden State Parkway.

The vehicle was unoccupied on the shoulder of the Parkway northbound near milepost 96.4 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Wall police said.

Wall police ask residents in the area of the Brice Park, Sandpiper Way, Shoreline Drive, Westside Drive, Allenwood Lakewood Road and Atlantic Avenue to check any residential security camera footage they may have.

McFadden is described as 5'7" tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds.

If anyone has contact with or information on the whereabouts of McFadden, please call Lower Township Police at 609-886-2711.

You may also call Wall Detective Shane Roland or Detective John Spinapont at (732) 449-4500.

