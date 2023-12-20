Merger Of 2 Hotels Paves Way For Giant Beachfront Resort On Jersey Shore

Madison Resorts has purchased the Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest for $13.4 million and will invest another $7 million for renovations.

The Royal Hawaiian property will be united with the former Oceanview Motel next door which has been under construction since earlier this year. Together, the resort will offer more than 200 rooms, three restaurants, two pools, five conference rooms and two rooftop event spaces.

The work on the former Oceanview Motel will wrap up soon with an opening date in early spring. The work on the Royal Hawaiian portion of the project will wrapup in late spring with an early summer opening.

Madison Resorts purchased the Oceanview in Aug. 2022 for $10 million.

“When I received the call about the availability of the Royal Hawaiian, it became clear that we had an opportunity to weave its timeless architecture into the fabric of Madison Resort,” Dan Alicea, president of Madison Resorts, said in a press statement on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“In a world where such architectural marvels are scarce, embracing the legacy of the past is not just a choice; it’s a commitment to preserving the extraordinary in a rapidly changing landscape.”

