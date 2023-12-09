Man Kills Mom In Ocean City: Prosecutor

Jeffrey Surgent called the Ocean City Police Department saying he suffers from mental illness and he just killed his mom just before 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said.

Officers responded to Surgent’s home in the 600 block of 6th Street in Ocean City, and found the body of his 74-year-old mother, Sutherland said. Surgent was arrested without incident.

The killing is being investigated by the Ocean City Police Department Detective Bureau, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Surgent was charged with Murder (1st degree), Possession of Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose (3rd degree), and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (4th degree). Surgent is in Police custody at a secure medical facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.