Man Found Dead On Wildwood Crest Beach, Police Investigating

A man was found dead on a beach in Cape May County, authorities said.

An SUV for the&nbsp;Wildwood Crest (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Facebook - Wildwood Crest Police Department
Chris Spiker
Chris Spiker

Wildwood Crest police responded to the beach near Myrtle Road at around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, the department said in a news release. The 911 caller was performing CPR on the unconscious man when police arrived.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death was pending an autopsy.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and there was no threat to the public. The death remained under investigation.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office assisted with the investigation.

