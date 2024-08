A state police spokesperson said the 51-year-old man fell off the front of the pontoon when it hit a large wake in Lower Township at around 7:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The propeller gashed open the man's stomach and one of his arms. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The man was expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.