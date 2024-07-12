Man Arrested For Critically Injuring Lithuanian Student In Wildwood Shooting: Prosecutors

William Hoyle, 40, was arrested, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release on Friday, July 12. He was charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and five gun-related charges.

Wildwood police responded to the shooting outside Cattle 'n Clover on Pacific Avenue at around 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9. When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head.

The woman was identified as 20-year-old Vilte Gruzdyte, a Lithuanian citizen in the U.S. on a student visa. She was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, and is on life support in critical condition.

Investigators said Gruzdyte wasn't the intended target of the shooting.

"This is a tragic incident and we are all as a community praying for Vilte and her family," Sutherland said in a statement. "Our office is taking all measures to make sure justice is served in this matter."

The Cape May County Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 4700 block of Pacific Avenue on Wednesday, July 10. Officers found a 9mm gun and clothing that Hoyle was believed to have worn during the shooting.

David Johnson, 45, was arrested at the home and charged with third-degree hindering apprehension. He was released on a summons to await a court appearance.

After the raid, Hoyle was identified as the shooting suspect and Wildwood police released his mugshot. He turned himself in at the Camden Police Department on Thursday, July 11.

In addition to attempted murder and assault, Hoyle was also charged with second-degree certain persons not to possess a weapon, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, third-degree possession of an untraceable firearm, and fourth-degree possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the City of Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

You can also send an anonymous tip online on the county prosecutor's office or the Cape May County Sheriff's Office websites.

