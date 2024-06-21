Lower Township Man Fired Shots At Another Man During Fight, Police Say

Nathan Menzano Jr. was arrested in the Villas section of the township on Thursday, June 20, the Lower Township Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to reports of a loud argument and suspected shots fired near Stanley Lane.

Investigators said three shots were fired when two men were fighting. No injuries were reported.

The Cape May County Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at Menzano's home. Officers seized several guns and evidence related to the shooting.

Menzano was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, second-degree possession of a handgun without a permit to carry, third-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree terroristic threats, third-degree possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Menzano was held in the Cape May County Correctional Center to await a court appearance. He faces five to 10 years in state prison if convicted of a second-degree crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Lower Township police at 609-886-2711 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

