'Lost Everything:' 20 People Without Homes In Wildwood Apartment Fire

Wildwood firefighters were called to the building at 319 East Juniper Avenue just before 6 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 22, the city's fire department said. The building has six apartments on two floors.

Everyone got out of the building, but one person was airlifted to a Philadelphia hospital after suffering burns and smoke inhalation. A Wildwood police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries after slipping on ice.

Firefighters knocked down the flames on the first floor, but the fire had spread into the empty space between the second-floor ceiling and roof. The roof partially collapsed and fire crews used aerial ladders to battle the blaze.

The fire was put out and first responders stayed on the scene for about four hours. The fire caused an estimated $475,000 in damage.

The New Jersey chapter of the American Red Cross said it's helping 16 people from four families displaced by the fire. The Wildwood Public School District is also helping several affected students, according to the city fire department.

The apartment building is a block away from Santucci's Original Square Pizza and the restaurant said one of its employees lost his home in the fire.

"Angel and his eight-month pregnant wife Brianna were able to escape with the help of the Wildwood Fire Department," Santucci's posted on its Facebook page on Monday, Jan. 22. "They lost everything in the fire including yesterday's baby shower gifts and diapers."

Santucci's also said it's collecting gift cards, diapers, baby clothing, and cash donations at the East 26th Avenue pizzeria. It also shared Brianna's Venmo account for anyone who wanted to directly donate to her.

The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

