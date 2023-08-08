Lightening Strike: Cape May County Family Gets Boost After House Fire

A GoFundMe page has been organized to help Chloe and Cora Pinkerton of Palermo, ages 16 and 11, get ready to return to school. Their grandmother, Linda; father, Tony; and his daughters were not home when it was struck by lightning on July 29.

"Both girls are worried about not having clothes and shoes and all of the things you would expect to start school with," the GoFundMe page says.

"They were absolutely devastated and brokenhearted to learn that their family pets were lost in the fire," the page says. "The home was a total loss and all possessions were destroyed."

"We are all realizing just how important the little comforts of home provide, something as simple as a hairbrush and hair ties," the page says.

