Innocent Bystander Critically Injured, Police Search For Suspect In Wildwood Shooting

The shooting happened on the 3800 block of Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Wildwood police Chief Joseph Murphy announced the investigation in a news release on Wednesday, July 10.

A victim only described as an innocent bystander was rushed to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus. The victim was listed in critical condition.

The shooting suspect has been identified but hasn't been arrested. The investigation was ongoing and more updates would be given "as they become available."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the City of Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.

You can also send an anonymous tip online on the county prosecutor's office or the Cape May County Sheriff's Office websites.

