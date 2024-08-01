Hit-And-Run Suspect Ditched Damaged Vehicle In Cape May Intersection, Police Say

Brandon Rollans, 25, of Blackwood, was arrested on Wednesday, July 31, the Cape May Police Department said in a news release. An officer saw him driving a vehicle with a damaged windshield and rear near the intersection of Lafayette Street and Sidney Avenue at around 11:46 a.m.

Investigators said Rollans refused to stop for the officer and eventually abandoned the vehicle in the intersection of Beach Avenue and Ocean Street. He was found and taken into custody.

According to police, Rollans hit a pedestrian and left the scene of the crash. The pedestrian was expected to survive their injuries.

Rollans was charged with two counts of second-degree eluding, two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension, third-degree resisting arrest by force, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight. He was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Anyone with information about the incidents should call Cape May police at 609-884-9500.

