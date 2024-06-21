Former Ocean City Lifeguard Sentenced After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Jonathan Howell, 42, of Marmora, was sentenced on Tuesday, June 18 to four years probation, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. Howell was a member of the Ocean City Beach Patrol and a teacher in the Pleasantville School District.

Investigators said social media posts in April 2021 made several accusations against members of Ocean City Beach Patrol, including Howell.

"Since that time the prosecutor's office has conducted a thorough investigation into these allegations and this sentence was as a result of this investigation," Sutherland said in a statement.

An Instagram account called "ocbp_predators" first posted on Wednesday, Apr. 14, 2021, and the profile has 169 posts, many of which include claims of sexual assault, harassment, and other forms of misconduct. The account hasn't made a new post since Friday, Apr. 30, 2021, as of press time.

Howell was arrested after a search warrant was executed at his home on Thursday, June 2, 2022. He was indicted in January 2023 for first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, second-degree official misconduct, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Howell pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He's also banned from future public employment.

Anyone with information about criminal activity should call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135. You can also submit an anonymous tip online on the county sheriff's website.

You can also contact the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.