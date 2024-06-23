'Floating Classroom': New Jersey's Official Tall Ship To Sail From Cape May Twice This Summer

The A.J. Meerwald will sail from the Cape May Ferry Terminal between Wednesday, June 26, and Sunday, July 7, the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) said in a news release. The ship will return on Friday, Aug. 2 to offer public sailing and programming through Thursday, Sept. 12.

The 1928 oyster schooner is used by the Bayshore Center at Bivalve as a "floating classroom" to teach about nautical history and the environment.

"Aboard you will likely see osprey, bald eagles, and dolphins, as you glide along under sail to enjoy our wetlands and estuaries at work as the nursery for many local species of birds, fish, and other aquatic animals here in Southern New Jersey," said Bayshore Center executive director Jessica Yorke. "Together with DRBA, we look forward to offering visitors the opportunity to connect to our local history and learn more about oystering on the Delaware Bay."

The 115-foot ship was one of almost 500 schooners built along the Delaware Bay before the decline of the region's shipbuilding industry in the 1930s. Very few converted schooners are still harvesting oysters.

The ship will sail on two-hour journeys, departing at 10:45 a.m., 2 p.m., and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays from June 26 to July 7. Passengers can have a hands-on experience by helping hoist the sails.

The trip will go along the Delaware Bay and head east toward Cape May Lighthouse or west toward West Cape Bay. Wednesday and Saturday morning sails will be environmentally educational ones and have discounted tickets for kids.

You can learn more about the A.J. Meerwald and its schedule on the Bayshore Center's website.

