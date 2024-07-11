Father High On PCP Injured Baby Son Dropping, Swinging Him In North Wildwood: Police

David Fletcher III, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, July 2, the North Wildwood Police Department said in a news release on Thursday, July 11. Officers responded to reports of a man possibly having a medical issue on the 1200 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Police suspected Fletcher was under the influence of drugs "due to his erratic behavior." They also noticed his infant son had several injuries and officers contacted the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

Investigators said surveillance video showed Fletcher appeared to be high while dropping and swinging the baby boy "in an unsafe manner," causing his son's injuries. In an interview with police, Fletcher admitted to smoking phencyclidine (PCP) while walking with the infant.

Fletcher was charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree aggravated assault.

"The North Wildwood Police Department would like to extend our thanks to the public and the several bystanders that intervened prior to our officer’s arrival," the department said in its release.

Fletcher was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

