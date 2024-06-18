DWI Driver Passed Out With Foot On Gas Pedal, Weapons In Vehicle In Wildwood Crest: Police

Samuel Beatty, 24, of Haddon Township, was arrested on Sunday, June 16, the Wildwood Crest Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday, June 18. An officer saw his vehicle with its engine revving while parked and facing the wrong way near the intersection of Bayview and Preston avenues at around 3:30 a.m.

The officer found Beatty unconscious in the driver's seat with his foot on the gas pedal. He "showed obvious signs of impairment" and refused to leave the vehicle for a sobriety test.

Beatty was taken into custody and officers searched his vehicle. They seized a .22-caliber revolver, a .177-caliber BB gun, several pocket knives, and a large canister of pepper spray.

Beatty was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (handgun), third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (BB gun), third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (large capacity OC spray), four counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon (knives), fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (imitation firearm), and obstruction of justice.

He was also charged with driving while intoxicated, sleeping in a motor vehicle, and several other traffic offenses.

Beatty was held in the Cape May County Correctional Center as of Tuesday, June 18, according to jail records.

