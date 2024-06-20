Drunk Woman Dunked Boy Underwater, Groped Father At Wildwood Crest Motel Pool: Police

Fallan Turner, 43, was arrested on Monday, June 17, the Wildwood Crest Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to a report of a fight at a motel on the 6200 block of Ocean Avenue at around 2:29 p.m.

Investigators said Turner was "highly intoxicated" when she grabbed an unrelated 10-year-old boy, swung him around in the pool, and dunked him underwater. When the boy's father tried to stop her, she jumped on his back and inappropriately grabbed him.

Turner was "belligerent" when she talked with officers and she was taken into custody. Police claimed she pushed an officer in the face while she was being handcuffed and bit another officer's hand at the police station. Neither officer suffered significant injuries.

Turner was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault on law enforcement, third-degree resisting arrest with force, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, failure to allow fingerprinting, two counts of harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Turner was held at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

