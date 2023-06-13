Driver Trapped In Serious Rollover Crash In South Jersey: Police

The crash occurred at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday June 13, Lower Township police said.

Police were dispatched just north of the intersection of Breakwater and Bayshore Roads.

A multi-agency response was activated with assistance from Villas and Erma Fire Departments, Inspira Medical personnel and Atlanticare Medical personnel.

Upon arrival at the crash scene, Lower Township Police observed a white 2016 Ford Focus Hatchback with severe front-end damage resting on its passenger side in the front lawn of a residence on Bayshore Road, North Cape May, police said.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was taken to an area hospital.

Crash investigation revealed the driver of the Ford Focus was northbound on Bayshore Road when it crossed the oncoming southbound lane and struck a tree before rolling on its side.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

