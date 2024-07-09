Driver Airlifted After Vehicle Crashes With Ambulance Going To Emergency In Middle Twp.: Police

Middle Township police responded to the crash on Route 9 North at around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, the department said in a news release. The wreck involved an Inspira ambulance in the Swainton section of the township.

Investigators said the ambulance was traveling to a medical emergency with its lights and sirens activated. A vehicle pulled out in front of the ambulance, causing the two to crash.

The paramedics in the ambulance weren't injured. The 78-year-old Lansdowne, PA, man who drove the other vehicle was flown to a hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

Route 9 North was closed for two hours as crews remained at the crash scene. Traffic summonses are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Cape May Court House firefighters helped at the scene.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.