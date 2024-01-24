Child Found In 'Deplorable' Home, Woodbine Pair In Custody: Authorities

Wanda Storms, 64, and Kevin Storms, 35, are each charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland announced the charges on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

State troopers made the horrifying discovery at the Marcellaro Road home while performing a welfare check on Sunday, Jan. 21, they said.

Storms were arrested and released on a summons.

Sutherland said the investigation is ongoing and police are looking for anyone with additional information about the case. You can contact the county prosecutor's office by calling the special victims unit at 609-465-1135 or by filing an anonymous tip online at cmcpo.tips.

You can also submit an anonymous online tip to the county sheriff at cmcsheriff.net or by calling the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597.

