Cheetah Dies At Cape May County Zoo, Remembered For 'Sass' And Boldness

Buju, a 12-year-old cheetah, died from kidney disease, the zoo said in a Facebook post on Monday, July 29. He and his brother Beenie arrived at the Cape May Court House park in November 2013.

The zoo said staff members will miss Buju's "sass."

"Buju’s favorite activity was lying in the shade in the middle of the yard with his brother, Beenie," the zoo posted. "They often mirrored each other, looking like bookends. As the bolder cheetah brother, he would often be first to investigate new items in and around their habitat."

Buju and Beenie were born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011. The brothers would allow ducks to live in their habitat for days before stalking and hunting them.

Cheetahs usually live eight to 12 years in the wild and up to 20 years in captivity.

"Buju also was the first one to sprint across the yard for a training session; eager to learn new behaviors," the zoo wrote. "As he grew older, he spent more time hanging out with his keepers."

Fans of the zoo mourned Buju's death on Facebook.

"Very sad news," one person commented. "My kids and I always enjoyed seeing them over the years. Thanks for all the joy you gave us Buju."

"Rest in peace beautiful boy 🐆 😢," another commenter wrote. "Hope you’re running free with all the wild and domestic cats that have crossed the rainbow bridge ❤️."

The zoo also said Beenie is starting to do better after his brother's death.

"It's a bit of an adjustment for him since he's been with his brother his whole life," the zoo wrote in a reply to a Facebook comment. "Keepers report he is starting to return to his normal self, which is great news."

News of Buju's death came a few days after the zoo welcomed a new animal. Peanut, a Patagonian mara, was announced as the park's newest addition on Thursday, July 25.

Peanut will stay in the facility's education center as a member of the zoo's ambassador animal team.

The free zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the summer.

