Cape May County School Worker Charged With Abusing Student: Prosecutor

Gary Murray of Woodbine was charged with child abuse and neglect, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan.

In June, an investigation was initiated by the Cape May County Sheriff’s Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an incident of physical abuse that occurred at the Cape May County Special Services School District involving a juvenile student victim.

As a result of this investigation, on Monday, Aug. 21, Murray also was charged with simple assault.

Anyone who may have additional information relating to this investigation is urged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 609-465-1135.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.