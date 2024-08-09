Cape May County Corrections Officer Who Sexually Assaulted Girl Under 13 Sentenced: Prosecutors

Jonathan Perez, 35, of Woodbine, was sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 8 to 30 years in state prison, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland said in a news release. A jury convicted him on four charges on Friday, Apr. 12.

The girl reported the abuse "over an extended period of time" to state police in Woodbine on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Perez was arrested the next morning and a grand jury indicted him on Tuesday, Apr. 25, 2023.

The trial began on Monday, Mar. 18, more than a year after Perez was arrested. He was found guilty on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault of a minor, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Perez must give up his police license and is banned from public office or public employment. He'll also have parole supervision for life and must register as a sex offender.

"The prosecution team worked with diligence and purpose, including our assistant prosecutors, detectives, the state police, the victim advocates, forensic nurses and our staff, to make sure justice was done for the victim and the victim’s family," Sutherland said in a statement.

Perez must serve at least 25-and-a-half years before he's eligible for parole.

