Ludlam Island Brewery is moving from Ocean View to an expanded space in Woodbine, the company said in a news release. The new brewery is inside the former Mouse Trap Lanes on Dennisville-Petersburg Road.

The brewery said the larger space will allow it to make more beer, along with having a full kitchen and bar.

"We're aiming for something completely new to South Jersey," said Ludlam Island owner William Topley. "We've created a beer fest/food truck vibe in a relaxed atmosphere."

Ludlam Island offers several beers, including a pineapple habanero IPA called "The Devil Went Down To Maui" and a Kölsch called "Beach Bound". The brewery also makes a pineapple hard seltzer called "Liquid Luau".

The new location will have a barbecue menu with pulled pork, brisket, ribs, and sandwiches. There will also be an outdoor deck and live music performances.

A grand opening party will be held on Thursday, May 16 at 5 p.m.

"We are so excited for everyone to see the new place!" Topley said. "We poured our hearts and souls into creating this new space for Woodbine and the surrounding communities. We are also very excited to offer a new fun destination for seasonal visitors!"

The brewery will be open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m. starting on Friday, May 17.

