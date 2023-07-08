8K Wildwood Residents Still Without Power, Here's When It's Expected To Be Restored

A day after a fire at a Wildwood electrical plant, nearly 8,000 Wildwood residents still had no power on Saturday, July 8.

According to Atlantic City Electric, power had been restored to approximately16,200 customers, with a restoration time of 3 p.m. estimated for those still without as a result of the Lake Avenue substation fire on Friday, July 7.

The City of North Wildwood's emergency shelter has been activated for a cooling center. It is located at the North Wildwood Community Center, 900 Central Ave. For more information, call (609) 522-2955.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cape May and receive free news updates.