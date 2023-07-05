Woman, 29, Goes Missing In South Jersey: Police

Lateefah Y. Cooper was reported missing on Sunday, July 2, according to Gloucester Township police.

Cooper is a light-skinned black female and described as being 5'-02" tall and weighing 110 pounds.

She has brown eyes, currently bald and was last seen wearing a blue/yellow security shirt and blue jean shorts.

She was last seen on Saturday, July 1 at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Berlin Cross Keys Road in Sicklerville.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Lateefah Cooper's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click below to access an Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

