Winners: South Jersey Powerball Lottery Player Wins $150K, Others Take Home $50K

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Wednesday, Sept. 20, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. 

One of those tickets was purchased in Camden County with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. 

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Camden County: ($150,000): Acme #2974, 400 Cuthbert Blvd., Westmont;
  • Atlantic County: ($50,000) Sunoco; 6501 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township, and,
  • Hudson County: ($50,000) Krauszers and Smoke Shop, 787 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, drawing were: 16, 27, 59, 62, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, drawing were: 06, 20, 29, 46 and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 08.

