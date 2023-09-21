Winners: South Jersey Powerball Lottery Player Wins $150K, Others Take Home $50K

One of those tickets was purchased in Camden County with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning Powerball tickets were sold at the following locations:

Camden County: ($150,000): Acme #2974, 400 Cuthbert Blvd., Westmont;

Atlantic County: ($50,000) Sunoco; 6501 Delilah Rd., Egg Harbor Township, and,

Hudson County: ($50,000) Krauszers and Smoke Shop, 787 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, drawing were: 16, 27, 59, 62, and 63. The Red Power Ball number was 23. The Power Play was 3X.

The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, Sept. 20, drawing were: 06, 20, 29, 46 and 68. The Double Play Ball number was 08.

