Winner: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In Sicklerville

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in the Saturday, Nov. 4 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.
The winning numbers were 01, 28, 30, 34 and 52 and the Powerball was 06.
The winning ticket was sold by Lucky 7 Deli Fried Chicken at 1741 Sicklerville Road in Sicklerville.
