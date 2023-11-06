Mostly Cloudy 53°

Winner: Powerball Lottery Player Takes Home $50K In Sicklerville

There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in the Saturday, Nov. 4 drawing, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

<p>Lucky 7 Deli</p>

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)
The winning numbers were 01, 28, 30, 34 and 52 and the Powerball was 06.

The winning ticket was sold by Lucky 7 Deli Fried Chicken at 1741 Sicklerville Road in Sicklerville.

