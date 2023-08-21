Wildfire Consumes 600 Acres Near Atco Dragway

The containment area includes part of Burlington County.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service continues to work to contain the wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Road in Waterford Township.

The wildfire is 10% contained. The fire's containment area has grown to include parts of Medford and Shamong in Burlington County.

Forest Fire Service crews will continue to utilize a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire throughout the day.

Jackson Road will close from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21.

