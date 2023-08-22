Wildfire Consumes 1,500 Acres In Wharton State Forest

But the fire is now 85 percent contained, New Jersey Forest Fire Service officials said on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The containment area includes part of Burlington County.

The Forest Fire Service continues to work to contain the wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Road in Waterford Township.

The fire's containment area has grown to include parts of Medford and Shamong in Burlington County.

Forest Fire Service crews will continue to utilize a backfiring operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire.

Jackson Road is closed from Atsion Road to Tremont Avenue.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.