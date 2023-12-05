US Marshals Arrest Camden Fugitive In Fatal Shooting: Prosecutor

Xavier Rivera, 23, was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the fatal shooting of Jesus Manuel Ortiz-Hernandez, 18, of Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

On Oct. 18, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Camden County Police responded to the 2700 block of Hayes Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation. Plice found a male victim at 22nd Street and River Road who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, MacAulay said. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at approximately 7:15 p.m., she said.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Rivera was located and arrested in Winter Haven, Florida, by the U.S. Marshals Florida / Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Tampa Division with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals NY / NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division. Rivera remains in Florida pending extradition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 225-5950 and Detective Jake Siegfried of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 820-3537. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.