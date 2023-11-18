Urban Planner, 33, Killed Leading Bicycle Trip In Cherry Hill Memorialized With Upcoming Ride

Andrea Gonzalez was leading a Radical Adventure Riders (RAR) LGBTQ + BIPOC bike-packing trip from Philadelphia to the Goshen Pond Camping Area in the Pine Barrens, when she died, those who knew her said.

Andrea was riding on Kresson Road when a crash occurred between cyclists in the group, sending her into the roadway. She was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized with serious injuries, where she later died.

A memorial ride for Andrea is being held on Saturday, Nov. 25, beginning from the Corinthian Gardens in Fairmount, Philadelphia. The ride will be approximately seven to 10 miles on bike lanes, trails and shared roads.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, Andrea was born in New York but raised in Mexico, having moved to Philadelphia in 2018.

She earned her master's in urban planning from the University of Pennsylvania, and worked as an urban planning consultant for Guidehouse.

Andrea joined the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia in 2019 as a bilingual community liaison for the Better Bikeshare Program. She also spent time working on the Mayor’s Civic Review Design Board.

"Her charm and endless optimism quickly won over everyone who worked with her," the coalition said. "She would even visit us in the office in her free time, when asked why, she responded 'This is my happy place.'"

Andrea's bio on the RAR Philadelphia website says she began bike commuting in Philadelphia several years ago when she had to sell her car to pay rent. That's when she began working with the city's Bicycle Coalition "and got hooked on long-ish rides."

Cimarron Chacon, Race Director of Unpaved of the Susequehanna River Valley, worked with Andrea for two years, and recently organized a slumber party ride.

"She seemed to always be the person who would reach out and organize things on behalf of others who felt marginalized or didn't have the experience or inkling to try something on their own," Chacon said. "She did touch just about all of our staff.

"She was an inspiration."

Andrea was recognized for her leadership in 2022 with 40 Under Forty award from AL DÍA News. She told the outlet that in five years, she hoped to be a "well-established and recognized voice of authority in community planning representing the interests of the Hispanic community of Philadelphia."

The day she died, Andrea posted photos from her bachelorette weekend in Las Vegas. She planned on marrying her fiance, Jake Mandell.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.