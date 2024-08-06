Trespassing Swimmers Ages 23, 24 Drown In Penbryn Lake, Police Say (Update)

Officers were called to Penbryn Wildlife Management area for two missing swimmers around 2:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Winslow Township Police Chief Donald Lemons said.

A witness told police his two friends, ages 23 and 24, went swimming in the lake and did not resurface.

The Winslow Township Fire Department, Winslow Township EMS, the NJSP, Camden County LANSAR, Camden County Communications and OEM, Camden County Dive Team 3, and several surrounding Fire and EMS agencies responded.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the male swimmers were recovered by the dive team and pronounced dead at the scene.

"No swimming" signs are posted around the lake, police said. The lake and surrounding wooded area is patrolled by the NJ Fish and Wildlife.

