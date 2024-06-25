Tractor-Trailer Flips On Routes 30 & 73 In Waterford

The crash at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 caused the closure of both exit ramps in Waterford Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
A tractor-trailer overturned on the Route 30 westbound ramp to southbound Route 73 in Camden County, authorities said.
