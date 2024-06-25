A Few Clouds 75°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Flips On Routes 30 & 73 In Waterford

A tractor-trailer overturned on the Route 30 westbound ramp to southbound Route 73 in Camden County, authorities said.

Scene of the overturned tractor-trailer at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

Scene of the overturned tractor-trailer at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

 Photo Credit: 511nj.org
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

The crash at 5:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25 caused the closure of both exit ramps in Waterford Township, according to the NJDOT.

Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE