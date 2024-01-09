Theresa 'Tery' Mattera, Former Journalist, Pennsauken School Secretary, Dies At 59

She was a former print news reporter writing under the byline Tery Schneider in the late 1980s for the Gloucester County Times. She won a New Jersey Press Association Award for best small circulation news reporting, her husband, Jack, said.

Tery then worked for many years as the school secretary at St. Stephen's School in Pennsauken, her obituary said. After the Catholic school closed in 2014, Tery worked at Harry J. Lawall & Son in their human resources department before retiring, the obit said.

She was a member of the Merchantville Junior Women's Club.

She was active in all activities at St. Stephen's School: "Tery loved to be involved at the school and cherished her time spent with her daughters and the other students," the obituary said.

In her spare time, she enjoyed photography.

Tery is survived by her husband, Jack Mattera; daughters, Caitlin and Elizabeth Mattera; sister, Donna Lawall; and brothers, Robert Schneider, Stephen Schneider (Donna) and Matthew Schneider (Michelle).

Friends and family are invited to the visitation and funeral on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 11, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Falco, Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken.

Burial will follow at Jesus Bread of Life Cemetery in Mount Laurel.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.

