Teenager Charged In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

Billy Corbitt, 18, of Camden, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Bryan Roberts of Trenton, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

On Wednesday, June 28, at 11:07 p.m., Camden County Police Department Officers responded to Ablett Village in reference to a report of gunfire.

Police found Roberts who was unresponsive and not breathing.

EMS arrived at the scene and Roberts was found to be deceased.

Corbitt was taken into custody on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Camden, by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force – Camden Division.

He was sent to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 650-6398 and Detective Vincent Russomanno of the Camden County Police Department at (609) 941-9517. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.