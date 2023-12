John Amendolia Jr. of Hammonton died in the crash at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, according to Winslow Township police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of South Egg Harbor Road and Old Forks Road, police said.

Amendolia was taken to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation and there are no charges at this time.

