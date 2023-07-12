South Jersey Football Coach, 30, With 'Bold Infectious Personality' Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Jason P. Crowder, 30, of Winslow Township died Saturday, July 8.

"His greatest role was being a father to his two boys," family members wrote on a GoFundMe page. "He was Paige, Caleb and Jaelen’s whole world. He was loved so much by everyone around him."

Jason was an active member of Wheels of Soul Nation, his obituary says.

A Vineland native, Jason was a 2011 graduate of Hammonton High School, where he played football and basketball. He was a project manager for Real Value Management Company.

Jason was a volunteer football coach for both the Hammonton Hawks and the Hamilton Knights organizations, and an avid Denver Broncos and New York Yankee Fan. He played softball for the Hammonton Recreation League, according to his obituary.

"Jason put so much good into this world in his short 30 years of life," the GoFundMe page says. "His bold infectious personality will be tremendously missed."

Jason is survived by his fiancée, Paige Cannon; his sons, Caleb and Jaelen Crowder; his parents, Darryl and Rose Crowder; his sisters, Vanessa Crowder (El), Nicole Quershi (Eli) and Cookie Crowder; his brothers, Edward and Nathan Crowder; and his maternal grandmother, Nancy Vivirito.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carnesale Funeral Home 202 S. Third St., Hammonton and again on Saturday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Church, 272 Route 206 in Hammonton.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Church. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.