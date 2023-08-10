South Jersey Driver Charged With Eluding Had License Plate Saying 'Will Run'

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Gloucester Township Police Officers were in the area of Station Ave., Glendora investigating an unrelated incident when a distinctive red Dodge Charger gained officers' attention and then accelerated at a high rate of speed.

Once officers returned to their vehicles, they spotted the Charger on Station Ave. and attempted to stop it by directing the driver to pull into a parking lot.

The vehicle had a fictitious license plate on the rear bumper which read “Will Run”. The driver then fled onto Price Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers did not pursue due to the danger to the public at that time of night.

One officer recognized the vehicle as frequenting a local apartment complex in Blenheim. A search of this area revealed the vehicle parked and the driver, later identified as Tavon Miles, laying under it as if he was working on the car. The officer recognized Miles as the operator and told him he was under arrest. Miles then resisted arrest and was taken into custody with no injuries or further incident.

Miles was charged with eluding and resisting arrest. He was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

