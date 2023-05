The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 on the ACE westbound, west of Exit 33 in Winslow Township, according to the South Jersey Transportation Authority.

All lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported.

An unconfirmed report said there was a fatality and at least two people were airlifted to hospitals.

