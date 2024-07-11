Mostly Cloudy 88°

Seen HIM? Suspect Caught On Video Breaking Into Vehicles In Gloucester Township: Police

On Tuesday, July 9 at about 4 a.m., a burglary suspect was caught on surveillance video trying to break into vehicles in Camden County, authorities said.

Surveillance video of a suspect breaking into cars in Gloucester Township on Tuesday, July 9 at about 4 a.m.

 Photo Credit: Gloucester Township police
Jon Craig
The first vehicle was locked but he then successfully broke into three unlocked vehicles, Gloucester Township police said on Thursday, July 11.

The incident captured on video happened off of Johnson Road, police said.

While in each unlocked vehicle, the suspect allegedly placed his foot on the brake pedal and pressed the start button in an attempt to steal it if the key FOB was left inside, police said.

The suspect reportedly only stole a phone charger from the first vehicle, they said.

Gloucester Township Police reminds you to lock your cars every night, remove the key FOB, and remove valuables.

If you observe any suspicious activity or observe a crime in progress CALL 911. You may also call the GTPD non-emergency line at 856-228-4500.

