Seen HIM? 28-Year-Old Man Goes Missing In Gloucester Township

Christopher Auger was reported missing from his residence in the Erial section of Gloucester Township, local police said on Wednesday, July 31.

His family last had contact with him on July 6, police said.

He is described as being 5'-8" tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a thin build. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

He may be in the Gloucester City or Camden areas, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Christopher Auger's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

