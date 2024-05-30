Seen HIM? 17-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Gloucester Township

He was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on this date.

Zameir is described as being black, 5'4" tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair, and a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants.

He may be in the Camden City area, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Zameir Quile's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500, or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560. To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.