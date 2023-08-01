Seen Him? 15-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Camden

Mason McDonel has been reported missing from his residence on the 1000 Block of Atlantic Avenue, according to Camden County police.

He was last seen wearing a tan shirt and grey sweatpants.

He is described as 5’6” tall and weighing 213 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

He is known to frequent the area of 10th and Atlantic Avenue in Centerville, and the transportation centers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757 – 7042.

