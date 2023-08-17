Seen HIM? 15-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing In Camden

Jysier Trusty has been reported missing from his residence on the 500 block of Raritan Street in Camden.

He is described as 6’2”, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black boots.

He is known to frequent the Centerville and Fairview sections of Camden.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCPD tip line at (856) 757 – 7042.

