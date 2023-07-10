Seen HER? Woman, 62, Goes Missing In Gloucester Township

On Wednesday, July 5, Michele Szymborski was reported missing.

She last had contact with family via social media on July 6, according to Gloucester Township police.

She is described as being 5'-03" tall and 140 pounds.

She has blue eyes and blonde/gray hair.

Szymborski has a scar on her neck. She may be in the Philadelphia area, specifically the area of 49th and Market Streets, police said.

If anyone has additional information or knowledge of Michele Szymborski's location, please call 9-1-1, the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Crime Tip Line: 856-842-5560.

To send an Anonymous Tip Via text message to Gloucester Township Police, text the keyword TIP GLOTWPPD and your tip message to 888777. You may also click here to access our Anonymous Web Tip page https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/5170177

